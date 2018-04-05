Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker Sells 9,690 Shares

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker sold 9,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total value of C$377,716.20.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$50.48 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of C$49.26 and a 52 week high of C$62.83.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 9.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.25.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

