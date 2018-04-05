Thomson Reuters (TRI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.91. 975,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,616.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,479,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,978,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 909,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $41,447,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 942,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 709,319 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $19,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

