Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dow Chemical alerts:

DWDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

DWDP stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. Dow Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $144,492.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In related news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-grows-position-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp-updated-updated.html.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.