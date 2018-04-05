Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lowers Holdings in American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lowered its position in American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.09% of American Assets Trust worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 53,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1,586.55, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.76%. equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Assets Trust from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 132,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,193,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 259,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $8,553,259.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 864,929 shares of company stock valued at $28,061,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-1-67-million-holdings-in-american-assets-trust-inc-aat-updated-updated.html.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.