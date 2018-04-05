Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreases Position in MainSource Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of MainSource Financial Group worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MainSource Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in MainSource Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in MainSource Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MainSource Financial Group by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MainSource Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vince Berta bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris M. Harrison sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $163,049.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,605 shares in the company, valued at $421,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFG. BidaskClub upgraded MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MainSource Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of MainSource Financial Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFG opened at $40.65 on Thursday. MainSource Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,040.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). MainSource Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that MainSource Financial Group Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from MainSource Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. MainSource Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

