Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 129,889 Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.10% of AK Steel worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AK Steel by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,176,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in AK Steel by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 749,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in AK Steel by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 302,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 104,043 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.64 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.34 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AK Steel from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

AKS stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,393.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.89. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 71.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. AK Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

