TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Pandora Media Inc. (P)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pandora Media Inc. (NYSE:P) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567,397 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,753 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.03% of Pandora Media worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pandora Media by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,670,430 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pandora Media by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,063 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Pandora Media by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $57,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Robinson sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $57,813.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,497 shares of company stock worth $230,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

P has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pandora Media from $7.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of NYSE:P opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Pandora Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1,220.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.58.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 111.95%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Pandora Media’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Pandora Media Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

