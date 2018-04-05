TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 20,323 Shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of HollyFrontier worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,969,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,905 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,065,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,083,000 after acquiring an additional 673,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,620,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 565,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,182. The firm has a market cap of $8,813.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

