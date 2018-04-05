Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ventas worth $65,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 197,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 153,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,796,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,268,180,000 after buying an additional 468,516 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,485,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,185,000 after buying an additional 314,690 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17,592.03, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.96%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. KeyCorp set a $50.00 target price on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

