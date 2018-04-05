TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 19,319 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,319 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,961.66, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-19319-shares-of-retail-opportunity-investments-corp-roic.html.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.