TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 50,859 Shares of SPX Co. (SPXC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,859 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of SPX worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,005,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 850,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 786,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth $17,643,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,343.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.54. SPX Co. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $33.93.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. SPX had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price objective on SPX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

