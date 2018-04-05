Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) Market Cap Reaches $28.87 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $28.87 million and $4.47 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00694743 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00185012 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ChaoEX, Gate.io, BigONE, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Liqui and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

