TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (TIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TIG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. TiGenix – American Depositary Shares’ rating score has declined by 25% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $36.40 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TiGenix – American Depositary Shares an industry rank of 180 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on TIG. Zacks Investment Research raised TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.80 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TiGenix – American Depositary Shares stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718. TiGenix – American Depositary Shares has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

TiGenix – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

TiGenix NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics from its proprietary technology platforms of allogeneic or donor derived stem cells. Its stem cell programs are based on proprietary validated platforms of allogeneic expanded stem cells targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, and heart diseases.

