Tile Shop (TTS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.70. 118,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 991,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Tile Shop to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $292.05, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $78.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kamin purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 518,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Kamin purchased 178,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $977,263.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,462.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 448,986 shares of company stock worth $2,466,764 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tile Shop by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after purchasing an additional 845,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tile Shop by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,529,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 645,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tile Shop by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,874,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tile Shop by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

