TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSU shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Santander raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $20.00 price target on TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,843 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 15.1% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,618,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 604,161 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 2,789,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,075,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 907,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TIM Participacoes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,566,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSU stock remained flat at $$21.88 during trading on Wednesday. 282,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,608.95, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.56%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

