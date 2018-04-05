Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Time Warner earned a coverage optimism score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the media conglomerate an impact score of 42.7337321209046 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TWX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.49. 2,492,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $74,171.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Time Warner has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $103.90.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Time Warner will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Time Warner’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

TWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Time Warner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS upgraded Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.26 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

In other Time Warner news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $376,218.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

