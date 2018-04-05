Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) in a report published on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price target on Titan Machinery and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 190,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,116. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $56,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 137,008 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,904,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 36.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 530,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 339,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

