Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $531.82, a P/E ratio of -182.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on Titan Machinery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $56,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 36.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 530,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 134,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

