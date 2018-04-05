Titcoin Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Titcoin has a total market cap of $269,597.00 and approximately $398.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,751.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.92 or 0.09445530 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025442 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00156221 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01902220 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015823 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002833 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TitCoin is an alternative crypto currency designed for the erotic industries – and has already seen coverage in major magazines. The coin is a standard bitcoin clone based on SHA-256 and proof of work. “

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

