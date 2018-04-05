TJX Companies (TJX) Sets New 52-Week High and Low After Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as low as $84.95 and last traded at $84.63, with a volume of 1944544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $92.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52,057.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $82,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 184,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Capital Management Co raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Western Capital Management Co now owns 49,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TJX Companies (TJX) Sets New 52-Week High and Low After Dividend Announcement” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/tjx-companies-tjx-sets-new-52-week-high-and-low-after-dividend-announcement.html.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.