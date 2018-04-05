Torcoin (CRYPTO:TOR) Price Tops $0.0752 on Exchanges

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Torcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Torcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges. Torcoin has a market capitalization of $23,791.00 and $1.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.35 or 0.04442510 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012701 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007056 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015903 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012951 BTC.

Torcoin Coin Profile

Torcoin (TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2017. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin. Torcoin’s official website is torcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TorCoin is an X11 Proof of Work and Proof of Stake hybrid alternative crypto currency that intends to provide anonymously located web pages through a decentralised masternode network. The block time is 60 seconds and the Proof of Work phase ends after 7 dasy wherebya Proof of Stake phase takes place with an annualised rate of 10%. “

Buying and Selling Torcoin

Torcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Torcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

