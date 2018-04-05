Critical Comparison: Toro (TTC) versus H & R Block (HRB)

Toro (NYSE: TTC) and H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Toro and H & R Block, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 3 0 0 2.00 H & R Block 1 5 2 0 2.13

Toro currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. H & R Block has a consensus target price of $27.81, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Toro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Toro is more favorable than H & R Block.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and H & R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 9.67% 44.59% 17.79% H & R Block 8.19% -77.32% 11.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of H & R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Toro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of H & R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toro and H & R Block’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $2.51 billion 2.67 $267.71 million $2.41 25.86 H & R Block $3.04 billion 1.78 $408.94 million $1.96 13.22

H & R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. H & R Block is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Toro has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & R Block has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Toro pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. H & R Block pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Toro pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H & R Block pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. H & R Block has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. H & R Block is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Toro beats H & R Block on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products. The Company operates through three segments: Professional, Residential and Distribution. Under the Professional segment, Toro designs professional turf, landscape and lighting, rental and specialty construction, snow and ice management, and agricultural products. The Residential segment provides products, such as riding products, home solutions products and snow thrower products. It manufactures and markets various walk power mower models. The Distribution segment consists of Company-owned domestic distributorship. Its brands include Toro, Exmark, BOSS, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Unique Lighting Systems and Lawn-Boy.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc. (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories. Assisted income tax return preparation and related services are provided by tax professionals through a system of retail offices operated directly by the Company or its franchisees. It offers tax support, planning, and business accounting and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers a range of online tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, review of tax returns by a tax professional, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, error checking and electronic filing.

