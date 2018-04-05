Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Toronto–Dominion Bank earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 46.3891090741887 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Toronto–Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.58. 679,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $103,514.32, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

