William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,818,050 shares during the quarter. Toronto–Dominion Bank comprises 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Toronto–Dominion Bank worth $286,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 96,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $103,772.65, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.522 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.99%.

About Toronto–Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

