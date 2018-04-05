Michael Kosowan Purchases 48,000 Shares of Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock

Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Director Michael Kosowan bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00.

Michael Kosowan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Kosowan purchased 44,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,120.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Kosowan purchased 15,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,200.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Kosowan purchased 3,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Kosowan purchased 5,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael Kosowan acquired 7,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$3,570.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael Kosowan acquired 95,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$52,250.00.

TORQ traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.65. 29,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,795. Torq Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.90.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America and Europe. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a gold project that comprises three mineral claim groups covering an area of approximately 119,000 hectares in Newfoundland, Canada.

