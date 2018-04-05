Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (NYSEARCA:TPYP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPYP traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 3,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,373. Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

