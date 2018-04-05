Total (TOT) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $59.63

Shares of Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.63 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 1415136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.72.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

The stock has a market cap of $144,923.23, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.35 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. analysts predict that Total S.A. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.7637 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Total by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,283,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,633,000 after buying an additional 331,347 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Total by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,588,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,388,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,768,000 after buying an additional 3,132,853 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Total by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,411,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,580,000 after buying an additional 199,274 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,227,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,157,000 after buying an additional 56,845 shares during the period. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

