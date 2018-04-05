TowneBank (TOWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, TowneBank is now Virginia’s top community bank operating eighteen banking offices in Chesapeake, Hampton, Portsmouth, Newport News, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Williamsburg and York County. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Insurance Agency, TFA Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage and GSH Real Estate Corporation. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group’s President and Board of Directors. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2,050.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 17.77%. equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TowneBank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TowneBank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

