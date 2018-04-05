TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Engines & turbines” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TPI Composites to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

TPI Composites has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites’ peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TPI Composites and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 0 7 0 3.00 TPI Composites Competitors 69 357 520 17 2.50

TPI Composites currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.51%. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies have a potential upside of 12.92%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPI Composites and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $930.28 million $43.69 million 18.14 TPI Composites Competitors $8.82 billion $424.20 million 12.51

TPI Composites’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites 4.70% 31.56% 8.14% TPI Composites Competitors 2.45% 9.66% 3.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TPI Composites beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

