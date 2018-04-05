Tractor Supply (TSCO) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News coverage about Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tractor Supply earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.3234660664309 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $61.36. 2,158,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,342. The firm has a market cap of $7,532.95, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.95. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $70,691.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,349.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.14” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/tractor-supply-tsco-given-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-14-updated-updated.html.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm and ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The company operates its retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.