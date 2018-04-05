Trade Token (TIO) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Trade Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002743 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Trade Token has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $179,521.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trade Token has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00693341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00185061 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035312 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00040218 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Trade Token Token Profile

Trade Token’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,285,536 tokens. Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trade Token is medium.com/@trade.io. Trade Token’s official website is trade.io.

Buying and Selling Trade Token

Trade Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Gate.io, Tidex and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Trade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trade Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trade Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

