Traders Buy HCP (HCP) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $28.19 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.16 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, HCP had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. HCP traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $22.95

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on shares of HCP from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10,773.73, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.54 million. HCP had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kendall K. Young purchased 14,000 shares of HCP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $306,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HCP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HCP during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in HCP during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

