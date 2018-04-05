Traders bought shares of Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EWZ) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $75.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $42.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.38 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund traded down ($0.36) for the day and closed at $43.81

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/traders-buy-ishares-msci-brazil-index-fund-ewz-on-weakness.html.

About Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

