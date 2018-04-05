Traders Buy Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $19.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.43 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $24.64

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0384 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

