Traders Buy Shares of Newmont Mining (NEM) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Newmont Mining Co. (NYSE:NEM) on weakness during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $31.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.56 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Newmont Mining had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Newmont Mining traded down ($0.44) for the day and closed at $38.83Specifically, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $189,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $229,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,450 shares of company stock worth $919,544 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20,714.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Newmont Mining Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,189,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

