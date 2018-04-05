Traders Buy Xilinx (XLNX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $35.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.37 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Xilinx had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Xilinx traded down ($0.44) for the day and closed at $70.70

Several analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

Get Xilinx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market cap of $17,760.62, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.00 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent Tong sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $1,447,388.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,228.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $308,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,987 shares of company stock worth $3,271,984. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 123,091 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Xilinx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,917 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Xilinx by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,812 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 48.3% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,770 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2,826.2% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/traders-buy-xilinx-xlnx-on-weakness.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.