Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Put Options (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,781 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,278% compared to the average volume of 347 put options.

In related news, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $254,273.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $132,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,025 shares in the company, valued at $733,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,515 shares of company stock worth $396,945. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2,094.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.67 million. research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

