Traders Sell Broadcom (AVGO) on Strength (AVGO)

Investors sold shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $255.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $301.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.47 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Broadcom had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom traded up $9.10 for the day and closed at $236.78

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $97,257.86, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Limited will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.95%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total value of $2,441,174.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.72, for a total transaction of $4,954,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,675 shares of company stock worth $25,376,429. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 83,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 220,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,722,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/traders-sell-broadcom-avgo-on-strength-avgo.html.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.