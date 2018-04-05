Traders Sell Norfolk Southern (NSC) on Strength (NSC)

Traders sold shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $52.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $103.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.53 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Norfolk Southern had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Norfolk Southern traded up $0.54 for the day and closed at $133.37

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37,876.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $244,010.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,501,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

