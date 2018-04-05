Traders Sell Shares of iShares Trust (HEFA) on Strength (HEFA)

Investors sold shares of iShares Trust (BATS:HEFA) on strength during trading on Thursday. $8.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.63 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Trust had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Trust traded up $0.32 for the day and closed at $28.95

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Trust by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 93,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Trust by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,327,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000.

