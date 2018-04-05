Traders Sell Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Strength (MRK)

Investors sold shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $65.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $133.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $67.98 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.82 for the day and closed at $54.09

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

The firm has a market cap of $145,836.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $273,207. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $770,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 277,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,501,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,019,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,684,000 after acquiring an additional 801,033 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

