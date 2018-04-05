Traders Sell Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)

Traders sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $490.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $803.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $312.88 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Microsoft had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Microsoft traded up $1.19 for the day and closed at $89.71

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $95.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $690,748.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Simonbaker & Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Simonbaker & Partners LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 19,112 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

