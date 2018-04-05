Traders Sell Shares of SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF (BIL) on Strength (BIL)

Investors sold shares of SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF (BMV:BIL) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $9.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.18 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF had the 30th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $91.46

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF by 767.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the last quarter.

