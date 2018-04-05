Insider Buying: TransAlta (TA) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Director Georgia Ricci Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 147,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,856. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$6.31 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of C$638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$605.06 million.

TA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.38.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

