TransferCoin (TX) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00018528 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and Livecoin. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $166,979.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00185852 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009979 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,407,426 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

