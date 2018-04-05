B. Riley Analysts Give TransMontaigne (TLP) a $45.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMontaigne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of TransMontaigne in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.17.

TLP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.95. 12,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,965. The company has a market capitalization of $586.75, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. TransMontaigne has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). TransMontaigne had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. analysts forecast that TransMontaigne will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransMontaigne in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMontaigne in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TransMontaigne by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in TransMontaigne by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransMontaigne by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMontaigne

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

