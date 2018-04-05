Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s rating score has declined by 20% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 240 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGS. Santander upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $11,621,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 403,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $5,641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 148,412 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $3,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.14. 13,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,201.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.21. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders.

