The Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,710,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,953,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,656,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,491,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,322,000 after acquiring an additional 542,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Kunkel sold 9,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $1,440,113.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $607,602.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $12,288,584.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,038 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,023. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36,599.35, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo set a $142.00 target price on The Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

