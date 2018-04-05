Comparing ProAssurance (PRA) & The Travelers Companies (TRV)

ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and The Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 12.38% 6.11% 2.22% The Travelers Companies 7.13% 8.61% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and The Travelers Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $866.15 million 2.87 $107.26 million $2.02 23.04 The Travelers Companies $28.90 billion 1.30 $2.06 billion $7.28 19.04

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance. The Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProAssurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProAssurance and The Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 5 0 0 2.00 The Travelers Companies 2 6 6 0 2.29

ProAssurance currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. The Travelers Companies has a consensus target price of $137.19, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. Given ProAssurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than The Travelers Companies.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ProAssurance pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Travelers Companies pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Travelers Companies has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ProAssurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats ProAssurance on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance. The Company operates through four segments. The Specialty property and casualty segment includes the Company’s professional liability business, and medical technology and life sciences business. The Workers’ compensation segment includes its workers’ compensation business. Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729 (Syndicate 1729) segment includes business of Syndicate 1729, which underwrites risks over a range of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. The Corporate segment includes the Company’s investment operations managed at the corporate level and non-premium revenues generated outside of its insurance entities.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. The company distributes its products primarily through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

