TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.43

Media coverage about TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) has been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TRI Pointe Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.6200984517535 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 2,334,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,380.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

